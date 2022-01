KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Victoria's Secret location at the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City will close this month.

The Plaza confirmed that the story would close to KSHB 41.

"We can confirm that Victoria’s Secret is closing this month. After the store’s closure, we will welcome a number of great new tenants in 2022," a spokesperson said. "We will announce the stores to the community when the timing is right."

It is currently unclear why the store will move out of its present location.