VIDEO | Bystander captures power lines fall, set cars on fire in Brookside

Video captured Thursday night by a bystander in Brookside shows power lines falling at least two vehicles, leading to a fire and power outages.
Posted at 12:36 PM, Apr 12, 2024
Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters responded around 7:20 p.m. Thursday near the area 63rd Street and Brookside Boulevard on power lines down.

Foo’s Fabulous Frozen Custard posted photos of the scene last night on Instagram.

No one was hurt from the fire, but roughly 1,000 customers lost power briefly. Power was restored to customers Thursday night.

