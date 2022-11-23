VIDEO: Clay County sheriff's deputies rescue man from icy creek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Teamwork was on center display last week as a Good Samaritan and Clay County Sheriff’s deputies helped rescue a man whose car had veered into an icy creek.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 12:30 p.m. last Thursday that a car had veered off the roadway and into an icy creek off of 33 Highway.

While deputies arrived on scene, the caller attempted to rescue the 81-year-old man from the creek but wasn’t completely able to do so.

Deputies eventually arrived on scene and brought the man to safety.

Body camera footage from one of the deputies captured the rescue.

The man was taken up the banks to the roadway, where he received medical attention.

