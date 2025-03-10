Watch Now
VIDEO | Eastbound I-70 reopens following 4-car crash Monday morning in Kansas City, Missouri

Emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning that was blocking the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 past Truman Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
UPDATE, 10 a.m. | Crews have cleared the crash and the eastbound lanes have re-opened.

ORIGINAL REPORT | Emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning that was blocking the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 past Truman Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash was first reported just before 8:45 a.m. Monday.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say the crash involved four vehicles, including a Missouri Department of Transportation truck.

Injuries were reported, though none were expected to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

