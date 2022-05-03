Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Video: Hundreds gather in Kansas City for abortion-rights rally

Abortion-rights rally
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Megan Abundis/KSHB
Abortion-rights rally in KCMO.
Abortion-rights rally
Posted at 5:32 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 18:32:41-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of abortion-rights advocates gathered on Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri, to make their voices heard.

A rally was held outside of the Jackson County Courthouse.

The move came after Politico leaked a draft opinion on Monday which implied the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade ruling.

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has since authenticated the draft opinion and said an investigation into the leak will be conducted.

KSHB 41 News Megan Abundis reported over 100 people gathered with signs and were yelling chants at the rally.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock