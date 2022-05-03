Video: Hundreds gather in Kansas City for abortion-rights rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of abortion-rights advocates gathered on Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri, to make their voices heard.

A rally was held outside of the Jackson County Courthouse.

The move came after Politico leaked a draft opinion on Monday which implied the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade ruling.

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has since authenticated the draft opinion and said an investigation into the leak will be conducted.

KSHB 41 News Megan Abundis reported over 100 people gathered with signs and were yelling chants at the rally.

A pro-choice rally outside the Jackson County courthouse is starting. So far more than 150 people here #RowVWade pic.twitter.com/SwgBRVgLSi — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) May 3, 2022

