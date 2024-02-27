VIDEO | Kansas City, Missouri, police detective saves life of choking baby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department detective came to the rescue after discovering a baby who was choking and unable to breathe.

KCPD shared that earlier in February, detective Lauren Montgomery and Ofc. Brett Ussary were exiting University Health hospital, when they discovered the choking baby.

Montgomery sprung into action and used back blows to dislodge an object from the baby's airways, while Ussary ran into the hospital for assistance.

After the object was dislodged, the baby began to cry and gasp for air.

KCPD described the parents as "frantic" as they worried for the well-being of their child.

"Great job, Detective Montgomery and Officer Ussary!" KCPD said in a social media post.

