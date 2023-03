KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the calendar turns over to April, Kansas Citians know the month can bring all types of weather.

On Thursday, March 30, the KSHB 41 Weather team, including chief meteorologist Mike Nicco and meteorologists Lindsey Anderson, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Cassie Wilson, broadcast the spring weather special, Surviving the Storm.

