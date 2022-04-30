VIDEO: NWS estimates Andover tornado was EF-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service in Wichita says its preliminary investigation into Friday night’s tornado in Andover, Kansas, rates the tornado as an EF-3.

Officials say they are continuing their assessment of Friday night’s storm tonight and Sunday, which could lead to an adjustment of the storm’s rating.

Based on the Enhanced Fujita Scale , an EF-3 tornado is capable producing winds between 136 and 165 miles per hour.

In a tweet late Saturday afternoon, the weather service estimated that the Andover tornado was on the ground for more than 20 minutes, starting at roughly 8:10 p.m. and lasting until 8:31 p.m.

5:06pm - Preliminary damage assessment of the tornado that impacted the Andover area is EF-3. Tornado damage assessments will continue this evening and on Sunday. #kswx pic.twitter.com/dtX5LyiNkV — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) April 30, 2022

Those damage to structures was extensive in the area just northeast of Wichita, no series injuries were directly related to the storm itself.

—