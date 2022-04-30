VIDEO: NWS estimates Andover tornado was EF-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service in Wichita says its preliminary investigation into Friday night’s tornado in Andover, Kansas, rates the tornado as an EF-3.
Officials say they are continuing their assessment of Friday night’s storm tonight and Sunday, which could lead to an adjustment of the storm’s rating.
Based on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, an EF-3 tornado is capable producing winds between 136 and 165 miles per hour.
In a tweet late Saturday afternoon, the weather service estimated that the Andover tornado was on the ground for more than 20 minutes, starting at roughly 8:10 p.m. and lasting until 8:31 p.m.
Those damage to structures was extensive in the area just northeast of Wichita, no series injuries were directly related to the storm itself.
