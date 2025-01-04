Video shows semi-truck driver avoiding cars while sliding on Kansas City highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A quick-reacting semi-truck driver avoided slamming into other motorists Saturday as the truck slid down the highway.

Video shot by Gracie Fudge and provided to KSHB 41 News shows the driver trying to maintain enough control as the semi-truck slid down an icy stretch of northbound U.S. Highway 71/Interstate 435 around 2:45 p.m. Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

The driver steered the big rig from one side of the highway to the other side, narrowly missing other cars on the highway.

The crash was one of dozens around the Kansas City area Saturday afternoon.

VIDEO | Area roads turn super slick

Crews work crashes along Interstate 435

