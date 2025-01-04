Watch Now
LIVE BLOG | Wintry weather moving into parts of Kansas Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City region is under a winter storm warning starting at 12 p.m. Saturday and running through 3 a.m. Monday morning.

KSHB 41 Weather's Jeff Penner says a band of wintry precipitation is set to move into the area early Saturday afternoon. Scroll down and check back throughout the day for the latest updates.

UPDATE, 11:30 a.m. | We're not seeing any major incidents on the roadways across the immediate Kansas City area, though the National Weather Service in Topeka is reporting some trouble spots on roads there.

UPDATE, 10:30 a.m. | Jeff Penner just wrapped up a quick weather update from the studio. Watch in the video player below:

KSHB 41 Weather Update

UPDATE, 10 a.m. | You know the forecast is getting interesting when weather personality Jim Cantore is in town.

UPDATE, 9:45 a.m. | We just received word that the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum in Independence will close at 2 p.m. today due to the forecast. The library has already announced it will be closed on Sunday.

UPDATE, 9:30 a.m. | Douglas County, Kansas, Emergency Management reports areas of freezing drizzle moved into the area around 9 a.m.

Elsewhere in Kansas, the National Weather Service in Wichita reported area law enforcement there responding to several automobile crashes Saturday morning.

UPDATE, 9 a.m. | Yesterday's live weather updates blog contained lots of great information about how Kansas Citians were gearing up for the storm. Here's a link to get caught up.

