KSHB 41 Weather | Major Winter Storm begins Saturday Afternoon

Winter storm warning 6 pm Saturday-3 am Monday

A large winter storm gets organized over the central plains Saturday & Sunday; An icy mix to begin Saturday with accumulating snow through Sunday

Arctic air settles into the forecast early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A light mix of freezing drizzle, sleet & snow begins from south to north between noon and 6 PM.

High: 28°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Tonight: Sleet and freezing rain become heavier along I-70. Snow becomes heavier across northern Missouri and northeast Kansas. The wind increases as well.

Low: 22°

Wind: NE 15-25 mph

Sunday: The icy mix south of I-70 will change to snow in the morning. Prepare for rounds of heavy snow, blowing snow. Roads will be treacherous and visibility will be limited within the heavy snow bands and strong wind gusts. Snowfall forecast of 5" south KC to 10" north KC. Higher ice accumulation south of Kansas City.

SLEET MAY CAUSE DRASTIC SNOWFALL DIFFERENCES N/S OF I-70

Low: 22° High: Drops to 17°

Wind: NE to N 20-35 mph

Monday: Bitterly cold morning, wind chills -5 to -10. Partly cloudy skiy but very cold with little melting occurring.

Low: 2° High: 14°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

