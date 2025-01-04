Icy conditions at Kansas City International delay travelers, Chiefs

UPDATE, 4:45 p.m. | Kansas City, Missouri, City Manager Brian Platt posted on X that crews hope to resume airfield operations shortly after 5 p.m.

The runways at the Kansas City Airport will reopen and resume normal operations in about 30 minutes. https://t.co/xhQv5X4RWo — Brian David Platt (@BrianDavidPlatt) January 4, 2025

ORIGINAL REPORT | Icy conditions at Kansas City International Airport have delayed travelers, including the Kansas City Chiefs.

As of 2:45 p.m., airfield operations at the airport were closed due to the rapid accumulation of ice.

Saturday 2:50pm Update - Due to rapid ice accumulation, the airfield at Kansas City International Airport (MCI) is currently closed to flight operations.



Check with your airline for specific flight information.



Additional status updates to follow. 🧵 — Kansas City International Airport (@Fly_KansasCity) January 4, 2025

An airport spokesperson said crews were working to remove the ice and hoped to restore airfield operations.

In the meantime, among those waiting are the Chiefs who were set to travel to Denver for tomorrow’s regular season finale.

CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson posted the team remained at the airport as of 3:45 p.m. while airport crews worked to clear the ice.