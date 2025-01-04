Watch Now
Icy conditions at Kansas City International delay travelers, Chiefs

Crews responded to dozens of crashes across the Kansas City area Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE, 4:45 p.m. | Kansas City, Missouri, City Manager Brian Platt posted on X that crews hope to resume airfield operations shortly after 5 p.m.

ORIGINAL REPORT | Icy conditions at Kansas City International Airport have delayed travelers, including the Kansas City Chiefs.

As of 2:45 p.m., airfield operations at the airport were closed due to the rapid accumulation of ice.

An airport spokesperson said crews were working to remove the ice and hoped to restore airfield operations.

In the meantime, among those waiting are the Chiefs who were set to travel to Denver for tomorrow’s regular season finale.

CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson posted the team remained at the airport as of 3:45 p.m. while airport crews worked to clear the ice.

