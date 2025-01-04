Blizzard warning issued for portions of KSHB 41 viewing area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for portions of the KSHB viewing area including the northern half of the Kansas City area.

Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Leavenworth County in Kansas are included in the blizzard warning, which runs from 3 a.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday. The warning also includes counties to the north of the metro.

A blizzard warning is now an effect for parts of Kansas City and to the north and west.



Blowing snow is expected to reduce visibility, creating blizzard conditions on Sunday#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/nKD4vfSMmO — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) January 4, 2025

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the remainder of the Kansas City area.

Counties in the blizzard warning could see snow and sleet accumulations between eight and 15 inches along with winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

