VIDEO: U.S. Navy skydivers jump at Truman Presidential Library

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thursday was a beautiful day for a skydive jump at the Truman Presidential Library in Independence.

At least that’s what it looked like from the GoPro camera mounted on the helmet of the U.S. Navy’s Leapfrog Parachute Team.

Thanks to weather conditions that cleared just a bit, the team leaped out of a C-130 aircraft stationed with the 139th Airlift Wing of the Missouri Air National Guard based in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The trip from 5,000 feet in the air down to the grounds of the Truman Presidential Library took just over two minutes.

The Leapfrog unit is in the Kansas City area as part of Navy week. In addition to Thursday’s jump, they’re scheduled to perform Friday, July 2 at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday, July 3 at the World War I Museum and Memorial, and this weekend at the Kansas City Air Show.

