VIDEO | Weekend fire in Olathe serves as reminder to clean dryer vents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters in Olathe say a Saturday night fire served as a reminder of the importance of keeping your dryer’s vents clear.

An Olathe Fire Department spokesperson said crews were called around 7 p.m. Saturday to a townhome near the intersection of W. 125th Street and Petzold Drive.

Crews spotted the fire coming from a laundry room in the structure. With an assist from a broken water line in a ceiling, crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading.

While no one was injured, seven people were left looking for another place to stay.

Investigators believe the fire started in a dryer vent. A spokesperson reminded homeowners to clean your dryer’s vent screen after every use and to check vent ducks and hoods regularly.

