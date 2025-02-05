KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is working a crash Wednesday afternoon impacting traffic in western Kansas City, Kansas.

Traffic is backed up in both directions of Interstate 70 just east of Interstate 435.

A police spokesperson said a semi without a trailer lost control and climbed up the center concrete median. The force of the crash broke off part of the median and sent debris flying into oncoming traffic, striking at least two vehicles.

The spokesperson said no one was seriously injured in the crash or by the flying debris.

One of the cars that was struck was a Kansas City, Kansas, Police patrol car driven by a community police officer. The officer was not hurt, though the car was damaged.

VIDEO | Wreck slowing traffic in both directions of I-70 near I-435 in Kansas City, Kansas

This is a developing story and may be updated.