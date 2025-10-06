Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vietnam veteran battling dementia honored with motorcycle parade in Kearney

Jim Watkins, Vietnam veteran, has dementia and has recently been placed on hospice care, making simple activities increasingly difficult. But that didn't stop a motorcycle parade in his honor on Sunday.
Vietnam veteran battling dementia honored with motorcycle parade in Kearney
Jim Watkins
Posted

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan.

For Jim Watkins, getting out of the house these days can be a chore. The Vietnam veteran has dementia and has recently been placed on hospice care, making simple activities increasingly difficult.

"I could just see it on his face. He kind of lit up when he heard those bikes come in," said Jason Watkins, Jim's son.

Jason and Jamie Watkins
Jason Watkins and Jamie Watkins Erwin

Riding his beloved Harley-Davidson isn't on the daily to-do list anymore for the Army sergeant who served as a telephone operator during the Vietnam War. But all it took was one thrust of the throttle and some chrome to bring it all back.

"You could see the spark come back," said Ty Johnston, a motorcycle volunteer.

Ty Johnston
Ty Johnston

Jim's wife of 60 years, Janet Watkins, has watched her husband's memory fade each day. She serves as his caregiver.

"My husband is gone... That's hard to get used to," Janet said. "There's been many sleepless nights."

Janet Watkins
Janet Watkins

But when Jim saw the motorcycles, including the signature V-twin engines, it was better times.

"A Harley-Davidson, just about like this," Jim said as he recognized a bike similar to the one he once owned.

Vietnam veteran battling dementia honored with motorcycle parade in Kearney

Jim has been on hospice care for about a week, and each day looks different for his health. Sunday was a good day, nurses told KSHB 41.

The event, organized by Oak Pointe and Luminary Hospice, brought 70 people — a mix of family, friends and volunteers.

Jim Watkins
Jim Watkins

Jim was presented with multiple plaques, a quilt and a symbolic pin for his hat. He was also able to view each motorcycle with his nurse nearby.

"We don't always get to honor a veteran while he's still living. This is awesome," said Doug Stacer, of the Warriors' Watch Riders of Greater Kansas City.

Doug Stacer
Doug Stacer

Janet believes these moments of connection matter, even when her husband struggles to express himself.

"He might not remember himself or be able to express it, but I think it's there in him," she said. "The feeling. Sometimes it's just the feeling of pride that will keep a person going. He will have that."

Veterans saluting watkins
Veterans saluting Jim Watkins on October 5, 2025

The tribute demonstrated how kindness can bring light to those living with dementia, creating sparks of joy that transcend one's memory loss.

"It’s really cool that people will take time out of their day, their weekend to come celebrate someone that they don’t know," Jason said.

Jim Watkins
Jim Watkins, Kearney, MO Vietnam Veteran

Multiple organizations and groups made Sunday's event possible, including:

  • Oak Pointe, A Senior Living Community in Kearney
  • Luminary Hospice
  • Independence American Legion Post 21
  • Warriors' Watch Riders of Greater Kansas City
  • Odessa VFW #5657
  • Christian Motorcycle Association
  • Smithville Patriotic Stitchers

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us