KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

—

For Jim Watkins, getting out of the house these days can be a chore. The Vietnam veteran has dementia and has recently been placed on hospice care, making simple activities increasingly difficult.

"I could just see it on his face. He kind of lit up when he heard those bikes come in," said Jason Watkins, Jim's son.

Will Shaw/KSHB Jason Watkins and Jamie Watkins Erwin

Riding his beloved Harley-Davidson isn't on the daily to-do list anymore for the Army sergeant who served as a telephone operator during the Vietnam War. But all it took was one thrust of the throttle and some chrome to bring it all back.

"You could see the spark come back," said Ty Johnston, a motorcycle volunteer.

Will Shaw/KSHB Ty Johnston

Jim's wife of 60 years, Janet Watkins, has watched her husband's memory fade each day. She serves as his caregiver.

"My husband is gone... That's hard to get used to," Janet said. "There's been many sleepless nights."

Will Shaw/KSHB Janet Watkins

But when Jim saw the motorcycles, including the signature V-twin engines, it was better times.

"A Harley-Davidson, just about like this," Jim said as he recognized a bike similar to the one he once owned.

Vietnam veteran battling dementia honored with motorcycle parade in Kearney

Jim has been on hospice care for about a week, and each day looks different for his health. Sunday was a good day, nurses told KSHB 41.

The event, organized by Oak Pointe and Luminary Hospice, brought 70 people — a mix of family, friends and volunteers.

Will Shaw/KSHB Jim Watkins

Jim was presented with multiple plaques, a quilt and a symbolic pin for his hat. He was also able to view each motorcycle with his nurse nearby.

"We don't always get to honor a veteran while he's still living. This is awesome," said Doug Stacer, of the Warriors' Watch Riders of Greater Kansas City.

Will Shaw/KSHB Doug Stacer

Janet believes these moments of connection matter, even when her husband struggles to express himself.

"He might not remember himself or be able to express it, but I think it's there in him," she said. "The feeling. Sometimes it's just the feeling of pride that will keep a person going. He will have that."

Will Shaw/KSHB Veterans saluting Jim Watkins on October 5, 2025

The tribute demonstrated how kindness can bring light to those living with dementia, creating sparks of joy that transcend one's memory loss.

"It’s really cool that people will take time out of their day, their weekend to come celebrate someone that they don’t know," Jason said.

Will Shaw/KSHB Jim Watkins, Kearney, MO Vietnam Veteran

Multiple organizations and groups made Sunday's event possible, including:



Oak Pointe, A Senior Living Community in Kearney

Luminary Hospice

Independence American Legion Post 21

Warriors' Watch Riders of Greater Kansas City

Odessa VFW #5657

Christian Motorcycle Association

Smithville Patriotic Stitchers

—

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

