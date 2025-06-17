Watch Now
Viewer captures 'harmless' funnel cloud Tuesday near Orrick, Missouri

Orrick funnel.png
Photo courtesy Nathan Bartley
Photo of a "harmless" funnel cloud that formed on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 near Orrick, Missouri.
Orrick funnel.png
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An alert viewer sent us a photo earlier this afternoon showing a funnel cloud that formed Tuesday near Orrick, Missouri.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery checked into the report and described the cloud as a harmless feature of storms that developed in the area around 2:30 p.m.

Here's a look at the radar around 2:30 p.m. in the area where the viewer sent us the photo:

Viewer captures harmless funnel cloud in sky Tuesday near Orrick, Missouri
Orrick funnel radar.png

