KSHB 41 Weather | Thunderstorm chances increase tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



The threat of severe thunderstorms increases this evening near or after sunset

1/2" to 1" of rain is likely with higher amounts possible

The best chance of severe weather is from 8 PM to 1 AM

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: A few showers or thunderstorms are possible this morning. The chance increases to 100% tonight with a few thunderstorms possibly becoming severe. Damaging winds and flooding are the main risk types.

High: 84º

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Thunderstorms likely with a few possibly severe.

Low: 64º

Wind: Shifting to the north

Wednesday: A chance of thunderstorms. The chance of rain drops to 30% by afternoon.

Low: 65º High: 79º

Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

