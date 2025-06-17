KSHB 41 Weather | Thunderstorm chances increase tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The threat of severe thunderstorms increases this evening near or after sunset
- 1/2" to 1" of rain is likely with higher amounts possible
- The best chance of severe weather is from 8 PM to 1 AM
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: A few showers or thunderstorms are possible this morning. The chance increases to 100% tonight with a few thunderstorms possibly becoming severe. Damaging winds and flooding are the main risk types.
High: 84º
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Thunderstorms likely with a few possibly severe.
Low: 64º
Wind: Shifting to the north
Wednesday: A chance of thunderstorms. The chance of rain drops to 30% by afternoon.
Low: 65º High: 79º
Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph
