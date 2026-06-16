Viewers capture roll cloud Tuesday morning 'rolling' through Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tuesday morning sky was quite picturesque on the Kansas side of the state line, thanks to a cloud formation known as a roll cloud.

Several viewers submitted stunning photos and wanted to know what exactly they were seeing.

Courtesy Ivan Jato Viewer Ivan Jato captured a roll cloud on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in Lake Olathe, Kansas.

Courtesy Johnson County, Kansas Johnson County, Kansas, Public Works employees captured a roll cloud rolling through on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in Olathe, Kansas.

Meteorologist Lauren Rainson explained what a roll cloud is and how it forms:

A roll cloud is a low, horizontal, tube-shaped arcus cloud that is associated with a thunderstorm gust front or sometimes with a cold front.

They form when cold, dense air pushes under a layer of warm, moist air. As the cooler air forces the warm air upward, moisture condenses.

Winds then cause the air to spin horizontally, creating a "rolling" tube completely detached from any storms. Once showers push out the cool air, it sinks under the warmer air in front of it.

What makes a roll cloud different from a shelf cloud is that roll clouds are completely detached from the thunderstorm base and other cloud features.

Although roll clouds appear to be "rolling" about a horizontal axis, they are not the same as funnel clouds.

Roll clouds are harmless, and they are generally associated with gusty winds.

We appreciate everyone who submitted photos to KSHB 41 through social media and email. Send your photos to pics@kshb.com .

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