Vigil planned for Thursday for fallen KCKPD Ofc. Hunter Simoncic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The community will have a chance to participate in a vigil on Thursday for fallen Kansas City, Kansas, Police Ofc. Hunter Simoncic.

A KCKPD spokesperson says the vigil is set for 7:30 p.m. in front of the Unified Government City Hall, 701 N. 7th Street, in KCK.

Simoncic was killed early Tuesday morning when a suspect, identified as Dennis Mitchel III , allegedly intentionally struck Simoncic , who had deployed stop sticks to disable Mitchell’s Ford pickup truck that was fleeing other officers.

Officials will close 7th Street in front of City Hall starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Parking will be available in several municipal lots in the surrounding area.

Police also announced the official Officer Hunter Simoncic Memorial Fund on Wednesday.

The fund is set up through the Kansas City, Kansas, Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge No. 4.

Donations can be made out to KCKFOP Memorial Fund c/o Simoncic family, at any Public Safety Credit Union location across the Kansas City area. All proceeds will go directly toward Simoncic's family.

Simoncic would volunteer his time to read to students at KCK's Banneker Elementary School.

"He was more than just a uniform": Slain KCKPD officer mentored elementary school children while off duty

The officer's death came exactly one month after Wyandotte County Sheriff's Deputy Elijah Ming was shot and killed in the line of duty when he was responding to a call for help on July 26.

