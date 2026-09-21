Village West Parkway, N. 110th St. ramps to temporarily reopen for race weekend at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The area under construction for the future Buc-ee's in Kansas City, Kansas, will temporarily reopen to traffic for the upcoming Hollywood Casino 400 race at Kansas Speedway.

From Wednesday, Sept. 23, through Monday, Sept. 28, Village West Parkway and the Interstate 70 entrance and exit ramps at North 110th Street will be open.

Village West Parkway will close the afternoon of Sept. 28 and is expected to remain closed until after Thanksgiving.

The North 110th Street and I-70 ramps will stay open a week later, closing Oct. 5.

More work is required on the roundabout and interchange that will be tied to Buc-ee’s, per Cleveland Construction, the general contractor overseeing the project.

Cleveland Construction noted it worked with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/KCK, Buc-ee’s, KDOT and KTA to “balance construction progress against race week demands.”

The construction company also shared recent aerial footage of the travel center's progress.

As construction patterns change for the race weekend, drivers are advised to pay attention to posted signs and detours.

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