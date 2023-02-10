Vintage Chiefs clothing frenzy means big business for local stores

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It seems that everyone is trying to get their hands on vintage gear right now, specifically Chiefs vintage gear. For one popular shop in Kansas City, that means a busy weekend.

"Right now you’ve got this, uh, this group of the population that is essentially reflecting back on their childhood and nostalgia and trying to recapture memories," said Patrick Klima, the owner of WyCo Vintage.

Klima grew up a Chiefs fan, and was collecting vintage t-shirts, shoes and art long before he opened the store. Now that it's a booming business, he feels passionate about the history behind each piece.

"We got some, some good ones’s here, some fan favorites like Dan Saleaumua. You know, some that are maybe more funny like Steve Bono. Times we might want to forget about a little bit, but it’s part of the history," Klima said.

The Chiefs gear is a hot ticket item right now, and the allure spreads outside Kansas and Missouri. Klima said the interest has always been there, but since the Chiefs Super Bowl win in 2020, things have changed, and that means more sales.

"One of my really good clients... he bought this Chiefs shirt that we had, and it was a 1960s player issued and it had a Champion tag in it. It’s extremely rare shirt for $750 on our site. He bought it and I messaged him right away and I was like, 'Dude, Scott I didn’t know you were a Chiefs fan!' and he was like, 'I’m not I’m just rooting for you guys.'"

For Klima, his store is a time capsule, and he takes pride in his own collection, showing off items that definitely aren't for sale, including a seat from Arrowhead Stadium.

"Chiefs, Chargers, I think it was a home opener," Klima recalls. "This seat was broken and.... it's been in my collection for quite some time, since 2010." He now has famous Chiefs sign it when they shop, like Chris Jones, Frank Clark and Travis Kelce.

"There’s lore that lives on with these sports teams," Klima said. "Growing up, and being a kid in the 90s, the heartbreak, the letdown. The city, we’re so lucky to like have the Royals do what they did, and now the Chiefs, kind of, and the torched just got passed on, but just to have a winning culture, it’s so cool."

