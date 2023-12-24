‘Violence doesn’t stop for holidays’: KCMO domestic violence shelters stress importance of 24/7 service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the majority of schools, businesses and institutions, the holidays are marked by halted programming, closed doors and altered hours.

But for multiple domestic violence shelters in the Kansas City area, doors remain open as the shelters operate on a 365, 24/7 schedule.

“Unfortunately, violence doesn’t stop for the holidays,” said Lisa Fleming, CEO at Rose Brooks Center, a domestic violence shelter in Kansas City, Missouri. “One of the things about the Kansas City metro area that is unlike any other metro area is how well the domestic violence programs and all of our different community partners all come together in order to be able to serve the families impacted by domestic violence. For one, we all share a domestic violence hotline.”

Multiple shelters share 816-HOTLINE (816-468-5463) as a way to help one another out with resources, which Fleming said are necessary as demand increases.

“We chose a number that would be easy for survivors to remember in a time of crisis,” Fleming said.

Hannah Wright answers the hotline daily. She said she often hears the same things.

“A lot of calls are like, ‘I’m sorry I’m calling again,’ and I’m like, ‘No, it’s fine, you can keep calling,’” Wright said. “It could be a regular day and they’re still going through it, it could be Christmas and they’re still going through it, and I don’t really see much of a difference in those. I still want to help them exactly the same.”

Wright's reassurance is something the staff over at Newhouse, another KCMO domestic violence shelter, prioritizes as well, especially for survivors who feel undeserving of love.

“Survivors deserve it all,” said Rachel Hodgson, Newhouse's chief marketing officer. “They are worthy of love, of fun, healthy relationships, so we are proud we can help with the necessities but also make the holidays as best as we can.”

Additional holiday programming includes parties, decorations and even meals. When those meals fall on a holiday weekend, it’s usually Adrianna "Annie" Campos preparing them at Rose Brooks.

“We cook with a lot of love here at RBC, and that’s the main ingredient, and everybody needs that ingredient all year long — not just through Christmas,” Campos said.

Both shelters stressed love is something that doesn’t stop, especially since abuse doesn't stop, either.

“Even though you have it hard, somebody always has it harder, and just don’t give up, give all you can,” Campos said.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call 816-468-5463 to access the KC-area hotline or 1-800-799-7233 for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

In an emergency, call 911.

—