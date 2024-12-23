Violence Prevention Center on Independence Avenue seeks to unite Northeast community

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A new center on Independence Avenue in the historic Northeast neighborhood is injecting hope back into the lives of families shattered by violence.

'Parate Por Paz' which is Spanish for Stand Up For Peace is a bilingual outreach program offered through the Mattie Rhodes Center. Over the past year and a half, their team has comforted families, linked people to valuable resources while establishing lasting relationships among Hispanic families.

Tim Hellhake | KSHB Molly Manske - Public Safety Mattie Rhodes Center

"Our main goal is to not have a job, we don't want to have a job in violence prevention and gun violence prevention, we don't want to have to respond to homicides, but we also want to make sure that those individuals that are most likely to participate in that have the resources they need now," said Molly Manske, manager of Public Safety with Mattie Rhodes Center.

Manske who also leads the Parate Por Paz team points out their efforts start by establishing relationships through school visits, businesses along Independence Avenue, and homes while speaking in a way this diverse neighborhood feels seen.

Tim Hellhake | KSHB Melvin Fernandez - Parate Por Paz

“Our Latino community feels safer with us, because we speak their own language, we communicate how they do, we are Latino's and so that builds trust," said Melvin Fernandez, street outreach member with the Parate Por Paz.

Parate Por Paz has been operating for more than a year and a half and was assembled in part thanks to a federal grant from the Department of Justice which was awarded to Aim for Peace last year. In early December 2024, Parate por Paz opened a new center on Independence Avenue, a location Mankse believes is overlooked.

"Just due to the high crime that happens on Independence Avenue, we've just seen the need of being here, being on the avenue in real time. There's not a lot of organizations that are not willing to be on this street, so that gives a different advantage," said Manske.

The center houses a variety of hygiene kits, food, water supplies and pictures of family members who passed away due to violence.

Tim Hellhake | KSHB Sylvia "Ale" Escobedo

Sylvia "Ale" Escobedo has in image of her 15 year-old brother Aaron Amparan inside the center. A Kansas City Police Department investigation indicated Amparan was shot and killed in a targeted shooting, last year.

"I feel happy and proud of my brother that we have him, (Parate Por Paz) they knew who Aaron was he was a good kid," said Escobedo.

Last year, 182 died in Kansas City as a result of homicides, becoming the deadliest year on record. According to KCPD crime statistics, nearly 10% of all homicide victims in 2023 were Latino.

KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Daniela.