Visit KC: 2024 sees slight, steady increase in Kansas City tourism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Visit KC unveiled the 2024 Tourism Outlook at their event Wednesday night with CEO and President Kathy Nelson explaining it's a slight, steady increase compared to last year.

Nelson explained that 523 events in 2024 brought in $370 million in economic impact. Additionally, Visit KC saw a record return on investment (ROI), with $148 for every $1 spent on advertisements.

Nelson credits affordability, convenience, location, culture, and the ease of working with the Visit KC team as the reason behind these positive numbers.

However, 2025 has its challenges. Visit KC found in a survey that 80% of travelers are going to change how they travel. Think less driving, more flying. They credit that to the federal government and the potential increase in everyday goods.

Cassidy Steele and her husband are taking on new strategies for travel to try to save money. The pair drove in for the night from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, about five hours away.

"We’re balling on a budget," Steele said. "We’re a young married couple. But just Airbnb's and driving."

Higher costs for families have Rafa Nafiz thinking longer term, as in dedicating more days to a trip.

"Because you’re just spending so much money to get there, you really just want to maximize your time there," Nafiz said.

But money didn't stop these travelers, and Visit KC is hoping that sticks.

"People want to come here, we just have to keep telling that story," Nelson said.

