Visitation, funeral service announced for fallen Fairway officer Jonah Oswald

Posted at 7:07 PM, Aug 09, 2023
Editoes note: Additional details are set to be released.

Details for the visitation and a funeral service were announced Wednesday for fallen Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald, who died after being injured in a shootout at a QuikTrip in Mission Sunday.

The visitation is set for Sunday, Aug. 13, from 5-8 p.m. at the Westside Family Church located at 8500 Woodsonia Drive in Lenexa.

Funeral services will happen at the same church on Monday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m.

Those wanting to send flowers to Oswald's visitation or funeral can do so by visiting this link.


