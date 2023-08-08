Fairway officer dies from injuries sustained in shootout Sunday at QuikTrip in Mission

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Fairway officer who was injured in a shootout at a QuikTrip in Mission Sunday morning has succumbed to his injuries, police said Monday night.

Jonah Oswald, a four-year veteran with the department, was identified as the officer killed in the incident. Oswald was 29.

“I am heartbroken at the tragic loss of Officer Jonah Oswald, who made the ultimate sacrifice while carrying out his oath to serve and protect," Fairway Chief of Police J.P. Thurlo said in a statement. "Officer Oswald was an integral part of our team and made significant contributions to our department and to the Fairway community. We will remember him as a warm-hearted individual whose hard work and passion touched the lives of many."

Oswald leaves behind two children and his wife, according to the Lenexa Police Department.

The shootout unfolded after officers located a stolen vehicle at the QuikTrip at 95th Street and Interstate 35 in Lenexa.

During the incident, the suspect struck a Lenexa police vehicle before fleeing the scene.

A chase ensued into Mission and two suspects ran into a QuikTrip located at 4700 Lamar Avenue.

Officers went into the QuikTrip to arrest the suspects and gunfire was later exchanged.

One of the suspects, identified as Shannon Wayne Marshall, died in the exchange of gunfire.

Oswald was also hit in the incident and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries on Monday evening.

The second suspect, Andrea Rene Cothran, was not injured in the incident. She was booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center and is being held on no bond.

Both of the suspects are from Tennessee.

—

