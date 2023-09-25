Visitors to downtown Kansas City in 2023 matched pre-pandemic numbers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new study from Downtown Kansas City shows the city’s center is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of people visiting downtown in 2023 matches the number of visitors from 2019, the last full year before COVID-19 impacted travel and habits in general.

The report from Downtown KC, a nonprofit advocacy group, also shows the number of people living downtown increased 13% compared to 2020. Roughly 72% of office employees who worked downtown in 2019 have returned to those buildings.

“Even this past week, we’ve seen companies renewing their lease downtown or moving downtown. So, our office market continues to be strong,” said Tommy Wilson with Downtown KC.

Wilson credits strategic decisions and investments in downtown beginning in the early 2000s for putting the region in a place to recover from the pandemic.

“When we have a healthy downtown, that is beneficial to the surrounding neighborhoods and entire region,” Wilson said.

Frank Lenk, director of research services for Mid-America Regional Council [MARC], agrees. His organization also tracks the number of visitors to downtown. MARC’s data aligns with Downtown KC’s, showing a rise in office workers returning to their commutes.

“It says that being all the way back is within reach. I don’t think we thought that was possible a few years ago,” Lenk said.

People living downtown have noticed the difference.

“This is kind of an exciting time to live here,” Jo Holt said. “Because you can see the changes happen. Like over a few months, you see changes.”

