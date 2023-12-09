Visually impaired Alphapointe students build boxes for teens in need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Visually impaired and blind students took time out of their weekend to come in and assemble boxes for teens in need. It was all through an Alphapointe program.

At least 15 kids were working in an assembly line, placing hand warmers, hats, feminine products, deodorant, socks and more into bins to donate.

It was an idea the group came up with together. Isabella Shepker said she hopes to do more community service in the future.

"When I have the time I want to give back to the community that’s done so much for me," Shepker said.

And that's exactly the goal: keep these kids involved in activities they normally feel like they wouldn't be able to do. Shepker was thrilled to help.

"I feel rejuvenated, like I want to give back and I know it’s gonna go for a good cause, and it just makes me very happy," Shepker said.

Included in the stuffed boxes were handmade holiday cards. It's another way the kids can show they care and learn the magic of community service.