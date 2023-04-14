Volunteers clean up trash from banks of Missouri River

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, morning volunteers with Missouri River Relief walked and boated along the Missouri River bank, picking up trash.

They filled a 20-foot dumpster with what they collected, and their work's just beginning.

Jeff "Boot" Barrow has been volunteering with them for years.

"The river's been flowing here for thousands of years and it will keep flowing," Barrow said. "And so for the people that are coming after us, I definitely want to leave it better than we have it right now."

Kevin Bosie, Missouri River Relief's operations director, is helping lead the cleanup process that will continue for several more days.

“Our hope is that our programs instill a sense of responsibility and care for the river because it really does belong to all of us," Bosie said. “Hopped in five boats and covered about six miles a river, and we filled a 20-yard dumpster this morning. I think we got maybe 15 tires as well, a mattress a fridge, you name it.”

It's only the beginning. The group with go out scouting for more trash Friday morning ahead of a massive 200-person cleanup this weekend.

