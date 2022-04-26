Volunteers from Missouri Hives Kansas City clear swarm of bees from SUV on Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Volunteers from MO Hives KC spent Tuesday afternoon clearing a swarm of bees from a woman's SUV in Kansas City, Missouri.

Keith King, a spokesperson for University Health, said the woman walked up to her car to leave when she encountered hundreds of bees on her vehicle.

The incident happened near east 22nd Street and Holmes Street.

MO Hives KC is a nonprofit in KCMO that was founded in 2019.

According to the organization's website, its mission is to "educate and involve urban residents in the creation, preservation and expansion of pollinator habitats in the KC Metro Area, utilizing vacant land to support community health and wellness, as 33% of food depends on pollinators for growth."

