Volunteers on both sides of Amendment 2 canvas in Kansas ahead of Election Day

OLATHE, Kan. — Ahead of the Aug. 2 Election Day, one race many are looking forward to is Amendment Two, better known as the Value Them Both Amendment in Kansas.

Volunteers on both sides of the aisle are busy canvassing as they head into the final weekend of campaigning.

Three-hundred students with Susan B. Anthony Pro-life America traveled to Kansas and spent this summer campaigning to “Vote Yes.”

For one of the student canvassers, Angelique Clark, the cause is personal.

“I’ve known people who have been hurt by abortion,” Clark said. “I got involved in the pro-life movement through just understanding what abortion is and learning that it truly does end a human life. And once I knew that, I knew I could never look back.”

Clark believes canvassing is often meeting voters where they are and hearing out their views.

She believes voters are more prone to listen to if volunteers lead the conversations with love and truth.

“It’s been a long summer of door knocking, you know, and talking to voters from all different sides of the issue," Clark said. "And so it’s just an exciting time to finally get to the end and work towards this victory. We’re really hopeful.”

After two months of going door to door, volunteers hit their goal of 250,000 hours ahead of schedule.

Mary Owens, a spokesperson for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, believes this election will be the first of many battles that play out across the states.

“It’s a neutral amendment that gives the people the power to have a say in abortion policy finally, and not have unelected judges do that,” Owens said. “We feel confident going into election that we have done everything we possibly can to reach each voter and to hit hearts and minds.”

Meanwhile on the other side of the issue, representative Lindsay Vaughn is concerned passing Amendment Two would mean restrictions or a ban on abortion.

“It makes me angry and afraid, especially after the fall of Roe,” Vaughn said. “I’m doing everything I can, out volunteering, trying to talk to voters about what’s at stake and why this is so important.”

A coalition of Kansans urging to “Vote No” has spent six million dollars statewide in their efforts to make sure the Value Them Both Amendment does not pass.

Vaughn is angry this amendment has been placed in low election ballot, but it has been the push to work harder and reach more voters.

“There’s been volunteering everyday of the week, canvassing, talking on the phone, having conversations with voters,” Vaughn said. “We get to decide what’s here at stake and it comes down to this amendment.”

What happens in Kansas could set the precedent for the rest of the country.

With all eyes on the proposed amendment, both sides are eagerly awaiting the results on Election Day.

“It’s really nerve-wracking, you know everything that we’ve heard indicates the its going to be close,” Vaughn said.

Upcoming "Vote Yes" events:

Flood the Streets Super Saturday Rally — Saturday, July 30, at 9:30 a.m. at 11644 W. 75th Street, Suite D, Shawnee, KS 66214.

Saturday, July 30, at 9:30 a.m. at 11644 W. 75th Street, Suite D, Shawnee, KS 66214. Kansas City Metro Sign Wave — Monday, Aug. 1, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Olathe, Kansas, Intersection of 135th (Santa Fe) and Mur-Len

Monday, Aug. 1, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Olathe, Kansas, Intersection of 135th (Santa Fe) and Mur-Len Unite the Light: Prayer for Value Them Both — Monday, Aug. 1, from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Lenexa, Kansas, Public sidewalks on 87th Street near Lackman Road

Upcoming "Vote No" events



Don't Go Silently - Reproductive Rights Rally at the Statehouse — Saturday, July 30, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 30, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Concert — Saturday, July 30, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the White Schoolhouse - 1510 N 3rd St, Lawrence, KS 66044

Saturday, July 30, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the White Schoolhouse - 1510 N 3rd St, Lawrence, KS 66044 Concert — Sunday, July 31, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Manor Records - 401 N 6th St, Kansas City, KS 66101

—