Vote for you favorite gingerbread house in Habitat for Humanity fundraiser

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — KSHB 41 news reporter Charlie Keegan built a television station (complete with a broadcast antenna) out of gingerbread for Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity's annual "Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays" fundraiser .

From Dec. 9 to Jan. 7, people can vote with their wallets for their favorite gingerbread house.

All the money raised goes to help put families in eastern Jackson County, Missouri, into a real house through Habitat's mission of building houses, community and hope.

Keegan's television station, dubbed "Santa's Reporters," will be on display at Clinton's Soda Fountain in Independence Square.

You can vote and donate by visiting the website specific to his entry .

Aside from Keegan , celebrity chefs Jasper Mirabile of Jasper’s, Jeffrey “STRETCH” Rumaner of Grinders, and Erin Luttrell of Eclairs de la Lune all have entries in the competition.

Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity has a goal of raising $50,000.