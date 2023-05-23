Voter registration deadline for June municipal general election nears

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — May 24 is the last day to register to vote in Kansas City, Missouri’s, municipal general election, which is set to occur on June 20.

There are 16 sites across KCMO where you can register to vote.

Voter registration guidelines are below:



17 1/2 years old or older, and will be at least 18 years of age on or before the date of the next election

A resident of Kansas City, within Jackson County, and a United States citizen

Are not judicially declared incompetent

Are pardoned, discharged or released from any felony conviction

Have never been convicted of any crime related to voting

You can also register by mail and mail the document to the Kansas City Election Board, located at 30 W. Pershing Road, Suite 2800.

In-person absentee voting has already begun and the deadline is 5 p.m. on June 19.

If you want to absentee vote by mail, you may request your application for a ballot by June 14.

All ballots must be notarized (except those submitted by a permanently disabled voter), signed and received by the Election Board no later than 7 p.m. on June 20.

Once an application is received, a ballot will be mailed to the voter within three business days once the ballot is available.

The current ballot includes the mayor’s race and 10 council member races as well as the race for a school director for Kansas City Public Schools, which currently has no candidates running.

—