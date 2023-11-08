Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Voters approve renewal of 3/8-cent sales tax to fund RideKC's bus system

Ride KC Vote.jpeg
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RideKC
Ride KC Vote.jpeg
Posted at 9:46 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 22:46:50-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters signed off on renewing a 3/8-cent sales tax to fund the city's RideKC bus system Tuesday night during a special election.

Seventy-three percent of voters said yes to Question 1 and renewed the tax for 10 years. It will sunset in 2033.

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) said the 3/8-cent sales tax funds 30 percent of the RideKC bus system in KCMO.

Voters first passed the sales tax in 2004. It was later renewed in 2008 for 15 years and was set to expire next March.

KCATA said that had Question 1 failed, the agency would've been forced to cut bus routes, in addition to the loss of more than 100 — mostly — union jobs.

The agency predicts that over the course of 10 years, $400 million will be generated from the tax to help fund RideKC.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone