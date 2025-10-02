Voters can't choose interim Jackson County Executive, but some want different qualities in next leader

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In less than 24 hours since Jackson County voters overwhelmingly decided to recall Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr., legislators discussed big decisions that still need to be made.

The Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce was the venue for a town hall Wednesday afternoon on the next steps.

Jackson County Legislators Manny Abarca, IV, Venessa Huskey and Sean Smith presented information to a couple dozen residents and shared the selection process for an interim county executive.

Frank White was not in attendance. He declined interviews following the recall.

"What I really hope now that the vote is over is that there's an opportunity really to do a reset," Smith said.

Jackson County Legislature Chairman DaRon McGee will announce a temporary interim county executive on Thursday.

Within the next 30 days, a majority of the legislature must choose a replacement for the rest of Frank White's term, which expires in 2027.

On day 31, if they haven't made a decision, a judge must choose the interim county executive. A couple dozen voters, many of whom voted in the recall, want different things from the next county executive.

"One that is collaborative, that can work with people, one who is strong, who can come with ideas and advocate for those ideas," said Javier Perez, a Jackson County voter.

Kathy Taylor, who attended Wednesday's discussion, voted to recall White. She's been frustrated with 'dysfunction' of the legislature and White's absence from public meetings.

"It's a big chore and I hope they find someone who is up to that so we have a legislator who works for us," Taylor said.

85% of voters in the recall election decided Frank White should not continue as county executive. Now, what matters to some of those voters is who elected officials bring in.

"The right leader, he looks like, or she is someone who has equity in mind not just equality, that wants to see people prosper, not just survive," said Fai Beal, who voted to recall White.

While Jackson County waits on certified election results, certain legislators want to safeguard the county from any decisions that could be made by White.

During Tuesday's legislature meeting, ordinances were introduced to limit the powers and benefits of the current executive until he is officially out of office.

All of the ordinances were sponsored by Legislator Manny Abarca IV.

An ordinance was proposed to revoke the pension and benefit eligibility for any recalled county elected official.

Another ordinance was discussed to establish financial accountability for elected officials who "reject" or "obstruct" certified recall petitions, requiring reimbursement of special election costs if a court determines improper denial of voter certified recall efforts.

Legislators also discussed perfecting an ordinance that would place the current county executive and all executive administrative staff, precluding department directors, on administrative paid leave, at the rate they were paid on January 1, 2025. The purpose outlined in the ordinance is to prevent "irreconcilable damage to the County and to further safeguard the treasury, all county business".

If that ordinance passes, it would also remove privileges from the county executive and administrative staff, as well as any executive emergency powers from White.

All expenditures that weren't pre-approved would be put on hold and White would not have any power to to make any new appointments to positions until voting results are certified.

