Voters could decide whether assessor should be elected position in Jackson County

Jackson County voters could have a choice this November to change the way the county’s assessor is hired.

An ordinance passed Monday outlines how voters could be asked whether to change county rules so the assessor would be an elected position.

Under current rules, the county assessor is appointed by the Jackson County executive.

The ordinance, which was discussed during Monday’s Jackson County Legislature meeting, passed with a 5-4 vote.

The assessor position has been in the spotlight for several property assessment cycles as residents have voiced frustration over the process and, at times, significant jumps in the valuation of their properties.

Earlier this month, the Missouri State Tax Commission ordered the county to roll back certain assessments from the 2023 cycle — an order County Executive Frank White Jr. and Assessor Gail McCann Beatty plan to fight.

Also Monday, legislators passed an ordinance that could limit county lawyers from challenging the tax commission’s order without first receiving approval from legislators.

