Voters elect 3 new members to the Blue Valley School Board

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday, voters elected three new members to the Blue Valley School Board in a race that has gained national attention in recent weeks.

Voters elected Kaety Bowers as member 4 of the board to represent the northeast. Bowers won the seat after receiving 52.17% of the votes.

Bowers has vowed to prioritize protecting in-person learning, geting back to the basics of education and focusing on the future.

Gina Knapp won the member 5 seat in the northwest after winning 53.17% of the votes. She was previously set to be challenged by Christine White, but White said she would not accept the position even if she were elected.

Still, White received 46.46% of the votes.

According to Knapp's website , she'll prioritize the mental health and well-being of staff and students. She also hopes to help the district recover from pandemic learning loss.

Jim McMullen defeated Lindsay Weiss to win the member 6 seat in the south. McMullen 50.24% of the votes.

McMullen vouched to strongly oppose mask mandates and any sort of hybrid learning in schools on his campaign website .