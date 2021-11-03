Voters elect 3 new members to the Blue Valley School Board

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday, voters elected three new members to the Blue Valley School Board in a race that has gained national attention in recent weeks.
Voters elected Kaety Bowers as member 4 of the board to represent the northeast. Bowers won the seat after receiving 52.17% of the votes.
Bowers has vowed to prioritize protecting in-person learning, geting back to the basics of education and focusing on the future.
Gina Knapp won the member 5 seat in the northwest after winning 53.17% of the votes. She was previously set to be challenged by Christine White, but White said she would not accept the position even if she were elected.
Still, White received 46.46% of the votes.
According to Knapp's website, she'll prioritize the mental health and well-being of staff and students. She also hopes to help the district recover from pandemic learning loss.
Jim McMullen defeated Lindsay Weiss to win the member 6 seat in the south. McMullen 50.24% of the votes.
McMullen vouched to strongly oppose mask mandates and any sort of hybrid learning in schools on his campaign website.
Weiss wanted to focus on improving reading, teacher retention and college and career readiness, among other things.