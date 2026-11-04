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Voters pick new US representative for Missouri’s 6th Congressional District

Supporters gathered Tuesday for a watch party in support of Chris Stigall, who will represent Missouri's 6th District.
Chris Stigall rally
New Missouri 6th District rep
Stigall wins Missouri's 6th District; Cleaver holds on to Missouri's 5th District
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Republican Chris Stigall will represent Missouri’s 6th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives.

Stigall secured the win with more than 56% of the vote, according to unofficial election results from the Associated Press.

Rep. Sam Graves (R), who took office in 2001, withdrew his reelection bid earlier this year.

“There's not very many members of Congress [who] get to leave on their terms and their timeline, and so, I kind of took the opportunity to do that,” Graves previously told KSHB 41 political reporter Charlie Keegan.

The candidates running to take his place were Stigall, Democrat Josh Smead and Libertarian Andy Maidment.

Stigall, a former Kansas City-area radio talk show host, said in his campaign announcement back in May that President Donald Trump was “going to need all the reinforcement he can get” in Washington, D.C.

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KSHB 41 Morning News