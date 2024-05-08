Voters reject $420M bond KCKPS proposed for new schools, improvements

KANSAS CITTY, Mo. — Voters who live in the boundaries of the Kansas City, Kansas, Unified District 500 on Tuesday rejected a $420 million bond proposed by the district.

According to unofficial results posted by the Wyandotte County Election Office, 2,935 people voted "no" while 2,136 voted "yes."

KCKPS hoped to use the funds to build new schools, a new public library, an aquatic center and renovations to some school campuses.

Leading up to the vote, KSHB 41's Charlie Keegan toured two schools in KCKPS — Lindbergh Elementary School and Central Middle School.

Lindbergh had roof leaks, exposed wires, plumbing issues and portable and modular classrooms, which are learning spaces meant to be temporary but have instead been there for years.

Central uses sandbags to keep rainwater from entering the building.

Bathrooms at the school also have water damage and air conditioning leaks among other things.

School leaders pointed to the faultiness at those schools as some of the reasons the bond was important to pass.

KCKPS would've paid off the bond over 30 years using funds from property tax revenues.

If the bond had passed, it would've equaled $97.50 extra every year in property taxes for every $100,000 a resident's property is valued.

Wyandotte County Commonwealth Advocacy Coalition, a community organization, spoke out against the bond leading up to the vote.

Among other concerns, members of the group said they wanted to see a focus on improving academics in KCKPS before asking residents to pay for another tax.

—

