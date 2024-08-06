Voters to decide fate of Platte County Jail on Election Day

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Clay and Platte County. Have a story idea to share with Marlon? Send him an e-mail.

The landscape of the Platte County Jail hangs in the hands of voters as they head to the polls Tuesday to vote on a crucial expansion proposal.

The proposed project, which has been a hot topic of conversation leading up to Election Day, aims to address overcrowding and improve overall conditions at the aging facility.

"Platte County is the fastest-growing county in Missouri," said Eric Zahnd, prosecuting attorney in Platte County. "We need more jail space. The reality of it is, one of the most dangerous things that can happen to a community is to run out of a sufficient number of jail beds."

The current jail, built as a 20-year solution, is heading into its 26th year.

Leaders in Platte County have expressed how the problem goes beyond overcrowding.

“We've seen instances where inmates are making weapons out of parts of the jail that have come out, either pieces of rusted steel or bolts that have come loose. That's a very dangerous situation," Zahnd said.

Beyond safety, it's becoming costly for the county to transport inmates to nearby county jails.

But for some residents, the problem starts with the county's plan.

“The plan that's going to tax for the next 20 years every citizen of Platte County, that's going to cost over $400 million. That's really the issue," said resident Charles McDonald.

McDonald, who has lived in Platte County for years, understands the need for a new jail but said he's not in favor of how the county plans to pay for it.

"My unborn grandkids are going to be paying this tax until they graduate high school," McDonald said.

Despite efforts from the county to educate the community ahead of Election Day, many have already made up their minds.

“I have to vote no, just because there's just too many questions. I mean this is taxpayer money," McDonald said.

The county failed to pass a jail expansion in 2019. Zahnd said another "no" could be a setback for county leaders.

“If folks say no this time, our county commission is just going to have to go back to the drawing board and figure something out," Zahnd said.

