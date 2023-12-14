Voters turn out Wednesday night to hear from well-known independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 400 people turned out Wednesday night at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Missouri, to listen to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who’s making his case for a spot on the presidential ballot as an independent candidate.

KSHB 41 talked with people from across the Kansas City area who were ready to hear Kennedy's take on the issues.

“We need to go with our heart and who we feel is listening to the people, and listening to us and what we have to say,” Elisa Cantu said.

Karen Quertermous, who attended Kennedy's rally, said she was impressed by what he told the crowd.

“He stood up for what’s right and that’s so refreshing," Quertermous said.

Kennedy made clear he’s working to secure 10,000 signatures in Missouri to be eligible for a spot on the ballot, and is working across the country to gather hundreds of thousands signatures to earn a spot on as many state ballots as possible.

“I’m going to do an experiment of telling the truth, even when you’re running for political office,” Kennedy said from the stage at the Uptown Theater.

Amy Gibler brought her family to the rally.

“I’m very disenchanted with either political parties,” she said. “It's incredibly important to us that our kids understand the privilege it is to live in the United States of America. Although it is a disheartening place, we find ourselves in a two-party system that doesn’t seem to be working. It is still a great system.”

Another attendee liked what Kennedy said about the future of the country.

“The middle class just gets clobbered everywhere you turn,” Joseph Weimholt said. “He has an amazing vision of where this country should be.”

In response to those who believe a third-party candidate can’t win, Kennedy's supporters said they’re standing up for the change they want to see.

“I’ve heard that before, but you can’t change the system if you don’t stand up,” Weimholt said.

Cantu said she hopes Kennedy can give her a voice in many different areas where she feels she's not heard by those in power.

The rally ended with Kennedy saying he needed help to change the direction of the country.

“I need an army and you’re it,” he said. “I will change this country and I will give you back this country you can be proud of."

KSHB 41 wanted to know what an independent candidate could mean for the 2024 presidential contest.

We turned for answers to a political science professor at University of Missouri - Kansas City.

"Research suggests it's not really about issues as much as their independent candidates and appeals,” said Dr. Beth Vonnahme, a professor in the political science department at UMKC. “It tends to be either personality or it's about the other candidate. So if the other candidates are unpopular, like a Biden and a Trump, you can see a situation where an independent candidate can do reasonably well at pulling votes away from probably both candidates.”

Vonnahme says it's important to remember Ross Perot in the 1992 campaign.

Perot became a formidable independent candidate that year.

Perot won almost 20% of the popular vote, but did not get a single electoral college vote.

