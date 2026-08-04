Voting begins in primary election in Missouri and Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Polls are now open in Missouri for today's primary election.

In Missouri, voters are deciding several constitutional amendments and other races.

A yes on Amendment 4 would change the initiative petition process, making it harder to change the state’s constitution.

A yes on Amendment 5 would phase out Missouri’s state income tax. The amendment calls for creating a new tax policy that relies more on sales and use taxes.

Voters in Missouri Congressional Districts will vote according to newly redrawn maps for the first time.

In Kansas, polls open at 7 a.m.

The primary ballot in Kansas includes a question about keeping or replacing the current system for selecting Supreme Court justices.

Kansas voters are also deciding primary races for Governor and Senate.

Polls are open in both states until 7 p.m.