KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Primary Election Day in Kansas on Aug. 2 approaches, voters prepare to make a decision on the candidates running for a number of different offices, and on a constitutional amendment that will decide the future of abortion laws in the state.

The last day to register for the primary election is July 12. Voters can either register online or at a physical location in Kansas.

On July 13, advance mail ballots will start being sent and advance in-person voting will begin.

July 26 is the last day to apply for advance mail ballots and advance in-person voting ends on Aug. 1 at noon.

On Aug. 2, Kansas will hold a vote on whether to amend its constitution to remove the right to abortion, known as the "Value Them Both" amendment.

The amendment would allow the state to pass laws regulating abortion.