Voting opens to award 4 KC area nonprofits with $25k in Country Club Plaza's Centennial Grant Program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voting has now opened to determine which four Kansas City area non-profits will receive $25,000 each, as part of the Country Club Plaza's Centennial Grant Program.

Community members can cast a vote online for the nonprofit they would like to see win the grant. Voting opened Monday, and closes Friday.

The Centennial Grant Program focuses on organizations addressing community, education and arts. Over 90 applications were considered for the grant.

The four of the following eight finalists that receive the most votes will be selected to receive the grant, read how each organization plans to use the funding:



Assistance League of Kansas City — ALKC plans to use the funding to provide clothing, shoes and other items to disadvantaged Kansas City area children.



Harris Park Midtown Sports & Activities Center — The grant would assist the center with improving the physical environment, provide health and wellness programming and expand sports programming in the Ivanhoe Neighborhood.



Lead to Read KC — Lead to Read would use the grant to implement a reading and mentoring programs across five classrooms, reaching around 125 students.



Negro Leagues Baseball Museum — The grant would support NLBM's exhibit highlighting Black and Hispanic Negro Leagues pitchers who were not able to play in Major League Baseball, and would create a virtual version of the exhibit accessible to students nationwide.



Newhouse — As Newhouse works to assist domestic violence survivors, technology, phone equipment, salary and public outreach expenses would be covered by the $25k grant.



Operation Breakthrough — Operation Breakthrough plans to support the STEM and MakerSpace education of around 300 preschool students with the grant.



The Prospect KC — Prospect KC's community grocer, which works to improve access to nutritious foods on Kansas City's east side, would be supported by the award.



Unite KC — Unite KC aims to "close the wealth and education gaps in Kansas City" using its Mentorship Center, which assists entrepreneurs involved in the program.

The funding comes as the Country Club Plaza celebrates its 100th anniversary.

“The positive response was overwhelming, and we’re excited to support organizations in our community doing outstanding work,” General Manager of the Country Club Plaza Breana Grosz said in a written statement. “Our 100th Anniversary gives us a chance to thank the community – and now we look to our friends and neighbors across Kansas City to use their online vote to help us direct these funds.”

The four organizations to win the most votes, and the grants, will be announced on Dec. 1.