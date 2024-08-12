Waldo Man’s PSA after life threatening spider bite

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Getting bitten by a spider is nothing more than a bad dream for most. However, a bite left untreated turned Zachary Harakas real life into a nightmare.

Olivia Acree/KSHB Zachary Harakas- Necrotizing Fasciitis patient

“Just outside, in the outside world, spider bite, nobody thinks about a spider bite,” said Zachary Harakas, necrotizing fasciitis patient.

Harakas’ world turned upside down after what he thought was a harmless spider bite.

It happened on an ordinary day working in his backyard and left him with a week long stay in the hospital and multiple surgeries clearing out dead tissue from his leg.

Olivia Acree/KSHB Dr. Andrew Benedict- St. Luke's Surgery Program Director

“Zachary came into the hospital extremely sick,” said Dr. Andrew Benedict, St. Luke’s surgery program director.

Dr. Benedict says the open wound from the spider bite let in a flesh-eating bacteria. It’s called necrotizing fasciitis.

An unfathomable diagnosis to Harakas.

“I've heard of this. It's not for me, but here we are,” said Harakas.

“Time is of the essence when you have that diagnosis. So, we rushed into the operating room,” said Dr. Benedict.

That diagnosis is rare. TheCleveland Clinic reported that between 2010 and 2022, there were only 700 to 1,200 cases per year.

Plus, the symptoms can be confused with a Brown Recluse bite. Dr. Benedict explained the difference.

“The initial thought was, could this be a Brown Recluse spider bite? Sometimes spider bites can cause a local reaction, and it can cause actually death of the skin. In Zachary's case, it didn't cause death of the skin. It just caused death of the tissue underneath the skin,” said Dr. Benedict.

Harakas has been in and out of surgery for weeks as doctors rebuild his leg after 1,000 square centimeters of tissue were removed.

Aside from worrying about his injury, he’s worried about his cleaning business.

“It's not that I don't appreciate this vacation, but so I own a small company, and with me in here, there's no income because I can't be out there making it,” said Harakas.

Dr. Benedict expects a full recovery.

“He should have no loss of motor function, for example, he should be able to walk and live a normal life,” said Dr. Benedict.

By sharing his story, Zachary wants people to take away the importance of getting checked out if you ever think something feels off after a spider bite.

He’s so grateful to his doctors and community but is also asking for the community’s help to offset medical costs and time off work.

His family set up a GoFundMe to help.Click here to donate.