Walgreens says it does not intend to dispense abortion pills in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walgreens and CVS announced last month that both pharmacies plan to provide abortion pills after the Food and Drug Administration increased availability to the pills.

However, a Walgreens executive clarified in a Feb. 17 letter to Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach that the company does not intend to dispense the drug in the state of Kansas.

Walgreens says it is currently working to become certified to provide Mifepristone, a medication used to terminate pregnancy, but will not be able to dispense the drug in all locations.

Walgreens' statement came in response to a Feb. 6 letter from Kobach, warning that providing abortion pills through Walgreens' mail-order business is illegal, and that under Kansas law the drug can only be administered in the same room as the physician who prescribed the medication.

Walgreens Executive Vice President Danielle C. Gray responded by stating that the pharmacy chain has not "made any representations" about providing the medication through its mail-order business and "does not intend to dispense Mifepristone" in Kansas.

“This is a significant victory for the pro-life cause and for women’s health,” Kobach said in a written statement Monday. “The dispensing of these pills without a supervising physician present would expose women to complications and potentially to coercion as well. I’m grateful Walgreens has responded quickly and reasonably and intends to fully comply with the law.”

Planned Parenthood is currently providing tele-health medical abortion services in the state of Kansas.

Emily Wales, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains responded to the news in a statement by saying Kobach "put politics before solving real problems."

“Like many medications — including those with much higher complication risks — Mifepristone can be prescribed and filled safely at a pharmacy. The real threat of coercion is when reactionary politicians weigh in on areas outside their expertise and, like many in the Kansas legislature, prioritize funding for non-medical and misleading anti-abortion centers rather than seeking ways to expand access to health care. The Attorney General knew this was a never an issue but put politics before solving real problems."





Danielle Underwood, spokesperson for Kansans for Life, applauded the news.

"We call on other pharmacies to also commit to protecting the health and safety of women who would be endangered by the lack of monitoring of these deadly chemicals," Underwood said.

KSHB 41 News has contacted CVS for comment. This story will be updated if a response is received.