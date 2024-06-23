Walker Foundation brings adopted families closer through hair

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday was the second annual HAIRitage Day event where the Walker Foundation offered free haircuts, styling and lessons to kids and their parents.

Many of the kids involved were foster children. For some, their adopted parents lack the skills to style their hair.

Sarah Oberndorfer said she loves to watch her adopted daughter, Joy, get her hair done.

"She’s definitely proud to show [how] it looks and wants to show people and loves the different styles and ideas," Oberndorfer said.

As Joy's mother, Oberndorfer wanted to be able to do her daughter's hair on her own.

The Walker Foundation helped her make what could be a stressful situation easier.

"It’s a space that hasn’t been touched but it’s a space that we need to touch because we see that our kids need this, but not just the kids, the parents need it as well," said Aisha Walker, Walker Foundation founder.

The nonprofit started after Walker's mother struggled with alopecia.

Since then, it's grown every year, showing just how important hair is — it's not only about aesthetics.

"Hair is our identity, it’s a part of us," Walker said. "It grows out of our scalp, so this is who we are."

Being able to do Joy's hair has created a closer bond between Oberndorfer and her daughter, and that's something she'd do anything for.

"I know a lot of moms, especially if you’re different ethnicities, they’re afraid," Oberndorfer said. "Hair doesn’t have to be a negative thing, it can actually be a wonderful, connection thing."

