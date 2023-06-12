Walker Foundation hosts HAIRitage Day for KC-area foster children

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Walker Foundation strives to bring "back the smile on many faces dealing with various issues of hair conditions," according to the organization's website.

What started as a response to one of the co-founder's mother's battle with alopecia has expanded to providing services to those battling medical conditions, persons experiencing homelessness, children in foster and adoption care, etc.

Braiders, barbers and beauticians donated their time Sunday at the Walter Foundation's HAIRitage Day hair and fashion show for more than 100 children from KC-area foster and group homes.

Stylist Delia King says she volunteers because she knows an opportunity to look one's best is important.

“Your face is your portrait, and your hair is your frame. For little Black children, it’s their crown. It’s a big deal,” said King of Sunshine’s Hair Haven. “I was adopted, so my mom was 67 when I was a child. A lot of the hair care services that they are receiving is something I would have loved to receive for myself, and I wasn’t able to, so now I’m able to give back — it’s a no-brainer to me.”

While Sunday's event helped alleviate the cost of hair care, foster mom Laura Franken said an opportunity to learn was even more meaningful.

“The fact that it’s free is amazing, usually it costs $80-$150 to get your hair done, but more than the cost, it’s the education that is involved,” Franken said. “The braiders are so good with knowing this is not our strength, this is not our culture. They really are patient to explain why they do what they do.”

Spreading love and confidence drives the mission of Tyrelle and Aisha Walker, who created the Walker Foundation.

“We want all our children to know: you are enough, you are loved, you have a community behind you, you have a village behind you. So go be the best you, the best version of yourself,” Aisha Walker said.

After styling concluded, the children were able to show off their looks at the hair show.

Next up, the Walker Foundation is planning a back-to-school event.

